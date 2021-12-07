Uganda: Bukwo Cao Arrested Over Corruption

Police in Buikwe District have arrested the area Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mr Swaibu Balaba on orders of a minister on allegations of corruption.

The State minister for economic monitoring Mr Peter Ogwang ordered the arrest Saturday after Mr Balaba failed to explain why the the district had many abandoned and some ghosts projects despite full funding from government.

"Out of the districts that I have moved, Bukwo is worse. How can you call yourself a CAO with all this embezzlement," Ogwang wondered.

The minister was on a two-day working visit in Bukwo to monitor government projects.

Last month, the minister of local government Mr Rapheal Magyezi visited Bukwo.

"Stunned by levels of corruption in the area," he also "ordered Mr Balaba to hand over his office and get out of Bukwo."

However, Mr Balaba recently told Daily Monitor that he was still preparing his hand over report.

Bukwo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and the chairperson Mr Julius Chelimo led the minister to government funded projects.

"90% of the funds government sends to Bukwo are being embezzled," Mr Ogwang concluded.

Residents like Francis Chemusto accused Mr Balaba of blocking development.

Mr Chelimo described Mr Balaba as "the greatest problem of Bukwo," adding that "other civil servants in the district had learnt from him to be corrupt.

At Kwirwot health center in Bukwo, women deliver on the verandah and the minister attributed that to misappropriation of close toShs600m for the facility.

Minister Ogwang assured several jubilant people of Bukwo that Mr Balaba will only return to hand over office escorted by the police.