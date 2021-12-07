Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Zimbabwe Records 2 410 Cases in One Day

7 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe saw a sharp rise in daily Covid-19 infections after 2 410 were detected yesterday.

Three deaths were also recorded on the day.

This came after the country had recorded 523 cases on Sunday, 1 082 on Saturday, 1 062 on Friday, 1 042 on Thursday and 712 on Wednesday.

A top Ministry of Health and Child Care official told The Herald this morning that while cases were rising, "it's a mild infection", and not many people are requiring hospitalisation.

There is a wave of flu across the country, and Covid-19 testing centres have been overwhelmed as citizens seek to establish the nature of the flu so that they get correct treatment on time.

Following the jump in cases yesterday, Zimbabwe now has 7 777 active cases.

