Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Donates Education Supplies to Forty-Eight Schools in Bassa, Bong & Nimba

Buchanan — On Monday, ArcelorMittal Liberia began the distribution of education supplies to forty-eight schools in communities nearest its operations to help support the education of students and ease the financial burdens of parents when it comes to the purchase of school materials for their kids.

Joyous students and school administrators of the Bassa Elementary Demonstration School and the Zolowee Public School, in Nimba County, expressed how grateful they were for the support provided by ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Launching the program in Buchanan, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Financial Officer, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mahamar Haidara said the donation of the supplies was an indication of the company's commitment to the educational needs of the communities in Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa Counties.

"It is with great pleasure that ArcelorMittal Liberia presents these education kits to the children who are the future of Liberia. We hope that many of you will be working with us in a few years. You're full of hope for this country, and it's with great pleasure that we are offering you these educational materials," said interim CEO Haidara.

Education materials being distributed include branded ArcelorMittal notebooks, pens, and pencils, among others. More than 10,000 notebooks would be distributed in Grand Bassa alone.

At the Zolowee Public School in Nimba County where another presentation ceremony was held, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Operation Officer, Adriaan Strydom encouraged students benefitting from the distribution to take advantage of the opportunity at their disposal to acquire quality education, as it is the pillar on which they can better their lives and their country.

"Education is a real opportunity that improves your lives. The materials you got are some of what can help you succeed in your education. Continue learning and make sure to keep in mind what your teachers will teach you," Mr. Strydom encouraged the students.

For his part, Edmund Gbah, the Community Relations Supervisor for ArcelorMittal Liberia said, "We have lived up to our commitment in many areas; at this time, we thought to come to the school to identify with students by giving them some of what they need for their education. We want you to use these copybooks and we don't want to see them with people whom we didn't give them to or in the marketplaces."

The local educational offices in Nimba and Grand Bassa, along with the Parents and Teachers Associations or PTAs participated in the launch programs and praised ArcelorMittal Liberia for the initiative. They highlighted that the program brings a level of relief to parents.

