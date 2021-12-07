Liberia: From Wonderboy to Bad Boy - Paye Assaults FIFA Badge Referee After Second Booking

Monrovia — Liberia first division club Bea Mounting FC striker Mark Paye on Sunday, December 5,202 did not take kindly to being booked for the second time during the game between LISCR FC and FC Bea Mountain FC.

The striker who had earlier been shown a yellow card in the match for taking off his jersey after increasing Bea Mountain lead to 2-0 refused to use the closest end of the field when he was substituted which resulted in Central referee Mose Forkpa showing the striker his second yellow of the evening.

Following Mark's second yellow and sending off he stepped up to Forkpah and pushed to the ground, something that brought the match to a complete halt.

Paye who won the 2016 highest goal scorer with BYC and later moved to LISCR for two seasons appeared angry with the referee's decision but was held back by players from both sides after he hit on the referee.

Forkpah had to be attended to by medics of both teams and the Sports Medic Association of Liberia for over ten minutes later the referee had to be taken off the pitch on stretcher by medics.

The match had to come to an abrupt end after 81 minutes of play with Bea Mounted leading 2-1.

It is not known why the referee issued him a second yellow when he was leaving the pitch, but there was still no reason for him to swing his hand and push the referee to the ground.

It is still not known what the result of the game will be but one thing that is clear is Paye will be banned by the FA for a long period.

Chapter 21, Article 2, Section 1.1 of the Orange National League Rules and Regulations States "Any player(s) or club official(s) who shall assault a match official(s) or LFA Official(s) before, during and/or after the match shall be barred from all LFA activities for one year and pay all expenses incurred by the match official or LFA Official(s) for the first offense; two years for the second offense, three years for the third offense and banned from all football for any further occurrence.

The striker minutes after his ugly act took to his social media page and wrote "Today the misconduct carried out by me out on the pitch was and is totally unacceptable. I'm very sorry for my actions against referee Moses Forkpah; I should have known better and always acted in accordance with the laws of the game. I let my team down, the coaches, our fans, the referees association, the LFA and every sport lover across our beloved country. I am sorry and yet still in regret of my unprofessional actions!! Let my actions be pardoned by our high soccer decision maker as I'm in serious dismay at my behavior."

After a goalless first half, Bea Mountain broke the deadlock in the first quarter of the second half after striker Paye got a slick touch from forward Edward Ledlum's shot into LISCR's penalty area. Midway through the second half after LISCR tried to level the score, striker Paye got his second of the day to double the visitors lead to 2-0.

Bea Mountain could also lose all three points as per Chapter 8, Article 5, Section 5.0 iii' of the 2021-22 National League rules and regulations which states; "A club shall be punished with the forfeiture of a match when the player/club supporters initiate an act responsible for the abrupt end of the match."

Meanwhile, the Liberia Football Referees Association has condemned the act of Paye on its member who is an international referee.

The Liberian Football Referee Association (LIFRA) condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric, savagery, unsportsmanship and foolish behaviour by Bea Mountain's Player Mark Paye. Such an act on the part of Player Paye should have no place in current or modern-day football. While awaiting the LFA's decision in this matter, it is LIFRA's expectation that Player M. Paye will be made to account for such unprofessional act." A statement under the signature of Lamin Kamara chief Referee of stated.

Bea Mountain and LISCR went into the game battling for top spot as they both were on 10 points but played out to a goalless first half.

Bea Mountain got the match opener through Mark Paye's easy touch on Edward Ledlum spot kick that beat Tommy Songo in the LISCR goal.

The striker later got his brace from a clever Leon Power assist to make it 2-0 to the boys from. Grand Cape Mount County but LISCR pulled one back through right back Darius Kah.

At the time of the tension Bea Mountain had a men send-off in person of Saah Nuyma.