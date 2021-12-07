Liberia: St. Kizito Catholic Church Celebrates Return of Outstanding Member, Emily Peal Following Successful Medication in the U.S.

Paynesville — It was a moment of joy and celebration on Sunday, December 5, when the St. Kizito Parish, led by Father Ambrose Kromah, held a thanksgiving service for one of its outstanding members, Mrs. Emily Peal following her return from the United States.

Mrs. Peal has been in the U.S. for advanced medical treatment after she got sick in Liberia. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of the Church and her community. She is the founder and chief executive officer of a grass root microfinance organization, Action for Community Matters (ACOMA).

Speaking at the intercessory service, Mrs. Peal thanked God for His divine intervention, and the Church for praying along with her through her most difficult time in her life.

She said: "I am thankful to God that I can stand now. If you pray hard for something and God sees it fit that it is good for you, He will give it to you. That is it right here in my case. I prayed for health... recovery and God answered my prayers and those of many others who were there on their respective kneel praying for me."

"I gave up at some point in time. I said I could not make it again. I forgot all my Catholic prayers. I was completely out of touch with the world but here am I again standing on my feet and remembering almost everything. I am grateful. I couldn't really pray but I knew God had his angels watching over me. Now, I am back and recommit my service to my Church."

Speaking further, she thanked her family including her three brothers for standing by her and her husband in providing the support and care needed to restore her health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also thanked members and officials of her organizations, ACOMA for the concern and best wishes since she departed Liberia and for keeping the organization going while she was away.

Also speaking, the husband, Mr. Alexander Peal, praised the Church and its members for always remembering his wife and their family in prayer.

"We are thankful that all of you have been there praying for her. She is up again and ready to continue her services. Emily is back; I am back and we are here to continue contributing to our motherland," he averred.

He recounted that following his wife's illness, they initially took her to Nigeria, but due to her severe condition, she was flown to the U.S. And with the help of his brother-in-laws, she was given the best medical care, adding he will be forever grateful to them.

While in the U.S., he said the Church was their greatest source of inspiration. And with the help of the internet, they followed its activities; especially the Sunday masses.