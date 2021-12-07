Nigeria: Kaduna End of Year Beach Soccer Championship Kicks Off December 16

7 December 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

The Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association said it has concluded plans for its end of year championship scheduled to pick off from the 16th of this month.

According to the secretary of the association, Florence Yori, the championship will be held between December 16 to 19 at the World-class Beach Soccer Stadium, Murtala Square, Kaduna.

She said the championship will feature two sessions of two hours each, with the first beginning by 8am and ending by 10am, while the second session comes up from 4pm to 6pm on each day of the championship.

She added that no fewer than eight teams are expected to participate in the championship with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols as laid down by the NCDC.

