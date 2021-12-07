Nigeria: Study Governor Emmanuel's Leadership Template, PDP Tells Federal Govt

Following his listing as one of Africa's Inspiring Individuals, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the federal government to understudy and adopt the leadership template of Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

PDP stated this yesterday while congratulating the governor on his recognition as one of the 100 inspiring individuals in Africa in the 2021 African Regional Awards.

The national publicity secretary of PDP Kola Ologbondiyan, said the recognition by the African Regional Journal is a well-deserved and resounding testament of Governor Emmanuel's unique leadership proficiencies and laudable achievements in all critical sectors, in line with the manifesto of the PDP and visions of our founding fathers.

Ologbondiyan, in a statement said, "Our party is very proud of Governor Emmanuel's efforts in stabilizing Akwa-Ibom state to create the enabling peaceful atmosphere for enhanced productivity as well as harmonious living in a multifarious state.

"This award reinforces our counsel to the Federal Government to understudy Governor Emmanuel's leadership template in Akwa-Ibom as a model for national cohesion, rapid economic recovery, job creation, infrastructural development, ventures in specialized sectors and prudent management of resources," the party said.

The PDP further acknowledged the governor's strides in human capital and infrastructural developments in critical sectors, including manufacturing, food production, aviation, maritime, real estate, commencement, retailing, energy, education, healthcare, hospitality, among others.

"Governor Emmanuel's feat in the establishment and successful management of highly specialized ventures such as the Ibom Air, Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Industrial Park/Jetty in addition to power, refinery and gas processing plants as well as state of the art health facilities in the state, shows that with the right type of leadership, our nation can indeed achieve success in such critical areas.

The PDP however urged the Akwa Ibom State governor to see the recognition as the call to redouble his effort in the development of not only his state but the nation at large.