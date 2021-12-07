Tanzania: 'Digital Technology Vital in Driving Economic Growth'

AFROPAVO Analytics in partnership with Tanzania AI Lab and Sahara Ventures hosted the first workshop on practical learning experience with Artificial Intelligence.

A software engineer at Microsoft Canada Clayton Sibanda in Dar es Salaam over the weekend shared insights with the youth on his experience as an African working in the data science and technology space.

"We need to make headway in technology to make our solutions. If we, as young people, innovate then we can come up with good solutions," he said.

A fourth-year medical student at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences Sang'udi Sang'udi stated that he attended as he was interested to see how technology and healthcare could be integrated to solve pressing issues.

The event was aimed at inspiring youths to see the exciting potential of technology for tackling development issues specific to Africa.

One of the co-founders of the host company, AfroPavo Analytics Derick Kazimoto shared how this workshop is the first that will excite the youth and show them how they can take this technology as a black box and use it for a range of uses.

Mr Kazimoto shared that he has used artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions to issues such as credit risk scoring in Tanzania.

AfroPavo Analytics uses data and technology to design and build solutions around Africa's most pressing financial and social problems.

Guests also included the Programme Coordinator at UNCDF Tanzania Tian Zhang who shared that UNCDF supports some financial technology start-ups and encouraged the participants to explore technical and funding opportunities in the digital technology space.

Zhang commented that the workshop made AI very easy to practice and see how machine learning works which are inspiring, especially for young people.

The Co-founder and Community Manager Tanzania AI Lab, Essa Mohamedali shared that the workshop was the first of many in the future as there is already a community of over 200 youth from different backgrounds at universities such as DIT, IFM, UDSM, Nelson Mandela University and more that they have access to.

By empowering the youth, the future of technology-driven solutions is ensured and there is the potential to revolutionize sectors that will support the country's growth and human lives.

Mr Mohamedali further added that the technology of artificial intelligence has not been used extensively in Africa but workshops such as these introduce the available digital tools for sector growth.