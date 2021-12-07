Tanzania: 300 Scientists to Discuss Biodiversity Conservation

THE 13th Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute Scientific Conference has begun in Arusha whereby about 300 wildlife, conservation and research scientists are expected to attend the three day event.

Number of innovations and scientific research findings in the area of wildlife are expected to be shared and analyzed.

The scientific conference with a theme 'Wildlife Research for enhanced biodiversity conservation and livelihood improvement' attracts a number wildlife and conservation scientists across the globe.

An Official with the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute, Dr. Janemary Ntalwila said:"A number of scientific papers and posters about various aspects of wildlife conservations are expected to be presented, analyzed and reviewed during the scientific conference parallel sessions" she said.

Among the papers expected to be presented includes 'sustainability of wildlife population diversity under increasing human population: the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,' to be presented by Dr Simon Mduma in a plenary session.

The paper on " the role of land use planning in conserving biodiversity and improving food security amid changing land use and land cover: the case study East African region" will be presented by Prof Salome Misana.

Dr Ntwalwila also noted that there will be other group presentations by a number scientific scholars in the area of wildlife Ecology and ecological interaction and emerging technologies and conservation in day one of the conference.

Some of the sub-theme presentations in parallel session will include dynamics of herbivores distribution and habitat selection in great Serengeti eco-system and keystone predation by lions, she said.

On his part, the Director General of the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute, Dr Eblate Mjingo thanked various partners, planners and sponsors for the support extended to host the 13th TAWIRI Scientific Conference.