Tanzania: Samia Sports Reforms Land On Golf Course

NATIONAL teams' participation in the international scenes has received a massive boost after the government said they should no more cry, this is due to the improvements made by the Tanzania President Samia Suluhu.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the NBC Tanzania Open Golf Championship at the Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Ally Possi said the President Sports reform campaign has started to pay off.

During the ceremony Possi handed over trophies and awards to winners in various categories including overall champion Isihaka Daudi who carded 295 strokes in the 72- hole tournament which was jointly organised by Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) and Lugalo club.

"President Suluhu's sports improvement campaign spearheaded by the Ministry has already begun to bear fruits," he said.

He said apart from the Ministry's reforms, the President's decision to establish a Sports Development fund which is mostly funded by gaming has empowered the government to serve national teams and bring prosperity.

"National teams including golf cry is now over, you do not need to feel weak anymore, sports associations and federations need to have comprehensive programmes in line to match on the President's pace.

"We will release the guidance soon to ensure the national teams perform better, but only associations and federations with good governance will be the ones to receive government sponsorship," he stressed.

Possi noted: "I am relieved to see many young players take on the game and continue to motivate and develop the game."

He urged golf officials to meet with the Ministry to come up with common strategies for the development of the game which seems to have a great opportunity to put the nation into the spotlight with only low costs.

"Minister Innocent Bashungwa is aware of your efforts; he has instructed me to tell you he wants to meet you. But I will also convey your message to the President," he added.

Possi, who seemed interested in the game, said want to be a member of the golf family and promised to start taking golf lessons and TGU Chairman, Chris Martin immediately handed him over a Rule of Golf book.

"Golf is a tourism sport and so it should be developed, we want the Ministry to be fully involved and be at the forefront of the upcoming events," he said.

He urged golfers to have a special programme on radio and television to raise awareness for the community on the importance of the game.

He also commended TGU, Lugalo and event main sponsors NBC and the co-sponsors Serengeti and Mohamed Enterprises Ltd for their efforts in promoting sports in the country.