Liberia: PLP Cassell Engages in Nepotism

Appoints Brother In-Law as party chairman

People's Liberation Party (PLP) political leader Dr. Daniel E. Cassell has admitted that he has appointed his brother-in-law Mr. Tarplah E. Doe, owner of Rose Garden, as PLP's National Chairman.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at his Cassell Estate in Boys Town, lower Margibi County, Dr. Cassell argued that appointing his brother-in-law as the party national chairman has nothing to do with his principle and the party's by-laws and constitution.

He claimed that his decision will never be influenced. Dr. Cassell is legally married to Mr. Doe's sister, Mrs. Bindu Rose Cassell and both are happily blessed with six children.

"I disagree with people when I hear them talking that I will run a family government. Yes, it's truth that I am legally married to Mr. Tarplah E. Doe's sister as my wife, but I have no friend in my leadership and everyone knows about that," Dr. Cassell claimed.

"People are wrongly judging me that it will hinder my judgment or the party's judgment," he continued.

Dr. Cassell has been speaking against bad governance, and nepotism, accusing President George Manneh Weah's government of engaging in such practices. Yet Cassell is caught hands down in the practice of nepotism in a party he wants to lead to the Liberian presidency.

The PLP political leader indicated that his party has a constitution that provides due process to every member once there is an issue.

"We are [a] government - in - waiting and nothing is wrong [with] making my brother-in-law my party chairman when he is qualified for the position," Cassell argued.

He said the most important thing is that PLP has a system put in place to checkmate everyone.

Recently, the People's Liberation Party held its first national convention in Boys Town, lower Margibi County at the residential estate of its political leader Dr. Cassell.

During the convention, his brother-in-law Mr. Doe was serving as the acting chairman of the party. Doe subsequently won on the white ballot due to Dr. Cassell's failure to declare the position open.

The convention turned violent and resulted in a serious fight.

Dr. Cassell and his brother-in-law Mr. Doe said they have decided to give the position of deputy chairman for operations to Mr. Alphonso Bindah, former police chief of public safety.

Bindah quit his job as police chief for public safety and joined PLP. Cassell and his brother-in-law Doe see the former officer as one with security experience and qualified for the position.