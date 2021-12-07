South Africa: Livelihoods of KZN South Coast Strelitzia Seed Pickers Under Threat

analysis

Hard times on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast have seen people turn to an unusual, wild harvest to make ends meet, but there are environmental concerns.

Don't expect to find beautiful bunches of bananas, ripe or otherwise, dangling from the Natal wild banana tree. Its long leaf stalks and broad, shiny green leaves might mislead you, but the Strelitzia nicolai, to use its Latin name, is no banana. It does, however, bear seeds which, weight-for-weight, far surpass prices fetched for the curved green or yellow fruit we all know so well.

In autumn and winter along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, but particularly south of Durban, pickers are busy during the strelitzia flowering season, harvesting seeds. Mostly women, they travel by minibus taxi and often long distances on foot, dragging the long poles they use to reach the seeds.

Once harvested, the seeds are sold to middlemen before being exported, including to Asia and the US.

There has been talk of the plant having medicinal uses. The brilliant orange seed-arils of the Strelitzia nicolai contain bilirubin -- an orange-yellow pigment mostly associated with the livers of humans and some animals where it assists with the breakdown of haemoglobin and is excreted in bile....