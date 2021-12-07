Nigeria: Insecurity - Adamawa Govt Bans Operations of Hunters

The Adamawa State Government has banned the operations of the Professional Hunters Association of Nigeria across the 21 local government areas of the State, especially in Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk and Shelleng.

This was disclosed by the press secretary to the governor of the state, Humwashi Wonosikou, in a press statement on Monday.

This is due to the reports the state received on abuse of the rules of engagement and lack of regard to the traditional institution and security agencies.

"The operations and activities of the association in the 5 local governments have become a source of concern and insecurity instead of the security it is fashioned to provide," Governor Fintiri said in the statement.

In the statement, Fintiri noted that activities of the hunters were capable of causing a public disturbance and henceforth should desist from performing any function under the guise of providing security to the public.

"More worrisome is the fact that the association operates independently of any security organisation in the 5 Local Government areas, thereby giving room for suspicion of their motive and intentions especially that they operate in uniforms of our security agencies and at odd hours," the statement added.

While emphasising that security is everybody's business, Governor Fintiri however said: "No group or anybody will be allowed to take the law into their hands, disrespect to security agencies and the traditional institution."

Governor Fintiri has therefore directed security agencies to ensure that the hunters' association adhere to the decision as the government will not fold its arms and watch criminals have their way.

"I urge security agencies and the traditional institution to collaborate and ensure that peace is maintained across the state before, during and after the yuletide and new year festivities," it stated.