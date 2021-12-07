Nigeria: Kano Boat Mishap - 13 More Corpses Recovered As Death Toll Hits 42

6 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

The 13 people that were still missing days after the tragic boat accident in Bagwai, Kano State have all been recovered.

All 13 people were recovered dead, bringing the total number of casualties of the boat accident to 42, it was gathered.

Daily Trust report that the boat, with 49 passengers on board, capsized while conveying passengers who are mostly pupils of Madinatu Islamiyya School from Badau village heading to Bagwai to participate in Maulud celebration marking the birth of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Twenty-nine people were earlier recovered dead while seven people were rescued alive.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has constituted a committee to investigate the incident and provided two buses to aid in shuttling passengers going between Badau village and Bagwai.

Similarly, the government distributed to the bereaved families relief materials that included 120 bags each of rice, maize, corn; 60 bags each of sugar and salt as well as cash support of N6million.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X