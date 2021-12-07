Nigeria: Kano Boat Mishap - 13 More Corpses Recovered As Death Toll Hits 42

The 13 people that were still missing days after the tragic boat accident in Bagwai, Kano State have all been recovered.

All 13 people were recovered dead, bringing the total number of casualties of the boat accident to 42, it was gathered.

Daily Trust report that the boat, with 49 passengers on board, capsized while conveying passengers who are mostly pupils of Madinatu Islamiyya School from Badau village heading to Bagwai to participate in Maulud celebration marking the birth of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Twenty-nine people were earlier recovered dead while seven people were rescued alive.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has constituted a committee to investigate the incident and provided two buses to aid in shuttling passengers going between Badau village and Bagwai.

Similarly, the government distributed to the bereaved families relief materials that included 120 bags each of rice, maize, corn; 60 bags each of sugar and salt as well as cash support of N6million.