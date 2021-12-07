South Africa: Parliament Conveys Condolences On Passing of Ambassador Ms Lindiwe Mabuza

document

Parliament's Presiding Officers have expressed sadness at the passing of the African National Congress liberation struggle veteran, Ambassador Ms Lindiwe Mabuza.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Mr Amos Masondo, said the passing of one of South Africa's most revered and outstanding veteran internationalists is a great loss, not only to our nation, but to South Africa's friends around the globe.

Ambassador Mabuza formed part of the generation of lawmakers in the first democratic Parliament following democracy in 1994, where she served on the Arts and Culture and Foreign Relations committees.

For many years, Ambassador Mabuza championed the cause and interests of South Africa both pre- and post-liberation. As a young academic and vociferous activist, she galvanised the international community against the oppressive apartheid regime, including rallying international support for economic sanctions and cultural boycotts.

Post liberation, as an ambassador in several countries, including Germany, Malaysia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom, she continued to build long-lasting diplomatic ties and cement international friendships. South Africa's international relations approach and policies are respected internationally because of the years of remarkable effort and exceptional talent of the likes of Ambassador Mabuza.

As an academic and a writer, she used her pen and the lecture halls to educate and expose the evils of apartheid and associated human rights abuses, while mobilising young activists against the oppressive system.

Said the Presiding Officers: "Ambassador Mabuza will be remembered as a voice of the voiceless who used the arts as a tool for achieving democracy. As an acclaimed internationalist, she always put the country's interest above everything else, and we will forever be indebted to her great sacrifices."

Parliament extends heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and her political home - the African National Congress - as well as all South Africans.