Africa: Ramaphosa's Tour - South Africa, Nigeria Dump Political 'Baggage', but Xenophobia Still a 'Touchy' Subject

7 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Omicron travel bans opened a window to smooth over some past frictions between South Africa and Nigeria, the latter's foreign minister tells Daily Maverick. Geoffrey Onyeama says solidarity over the bans boosted ties, although the South African delegation was still not happy to call the x-factor by its name.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to go ahead with a tour to four African countries in a week, taking off just as Covid-19 infections with the Omicron variant back home was rising, was a gamble.

The bet has paid off in Nigeria, where foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama told Daily Maverick in an interview on the sidelines of the Dakar Peace and Security Forum on Monday that the two countries managed to smooth over some political issues that have caused friction in the past.

The relationship was "really strengthened" as a result of the solidarity shown by Nigeria towards South Africa on the Omicron travel bans by a number of Western and other countries, Onyeama said. "In the background you always had this whole xenophobic thing, and the visa things behind that, but I think this has really brought the two sides really close again. From the Nigerian side, [we said] 'listen, you...

