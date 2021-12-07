Zimbabwe: Agency Avails U.S.$71 Million for Reforestation Programme

7 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Global Environment Facility Agency has availed US$71 125 176 which will fund land reclamation and reforestation programmes in the country.

The programme, dubbed Global Environmental Facility 7th Cycle, Dry Lands Sustainable Landscapes Impact Programme (GEF7 DSL IP) will focus on three provinces namely: Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo Friday, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Mongaliso Ndlovu said the programme will support the country to fight degradation, desertification and deforestation through sustainable management of production landscapes.

He said the project will focus in Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands provinces

"The project title is a cross-sector approach supporting the mainstream of sustainable forest and land management to enhance ecosystem resilience for improved livelihoods in the Save and Runde Catchments of Zimbabwe. The GEF7 DSL IP project will provide significant support to the country to avoid further degradation, desertification and deforestation of land and ecosystems through the sustainable management of production landscapes," Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu revealed that the programme will also tackle livelihoods, land degradation, climate change, biodiversity conservation and as well as environmental security.

He said the Global Environment Facility 7th Cycle DSL IP Project involves the 7th GEF funding also known as GEF7 (2018-2022) adding that the expected Global Environmental benefits are 2,150 hectares of land to be restored.

"172 540 hectares of land under improved practices through the implementation of integrated land-use, 1,26 million metric tons of CO2e greenhouse gas emissions mitigated and 15 000 direct beneficiaries (at least 52% of women)," he said.

