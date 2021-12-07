Zimbabwe: 'African, Western Pacific and European Regions Report Increase in Covid-19 Cases'

7 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The World Health Organisation says the rate of increase of coronavirus cases held steady over the last week, though its African, Western Pacific and European regions all reported gains. At the same time, new deaths globally linked to Covid-19 fell 10 percent.

The UN health agency, in its latest weekly epidemiological report on the pandemic, said case counts shot up 93 percent in Africa, though it cautioned about interpreting too much from that high figure because it was largely due to "batch reporting" of antigen tests by South Africa.

The report, for the first time, referred to the new omicron variant that was christened on Friday after being detected in South Africa and Botswana. WHO said the variant has now been reported in a "limited number" of countries -- though it has spread widely, into four of the WHO's six regions.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X