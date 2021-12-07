Zimbabwe: Researchers Get Boost

The Research Platform Production and Conservation in Partnership (PCP), has pledged to continue assisting local universities in training researchers with the focus of changing livelihoods in communities.

The PCP is a concept that contributes to self-sustaining and functional social-ecological systems for the betterment of life of people and animals within southern African protected areas and their periphery.

Established in 2007, the platform includes the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), and the French Research Institutes Cirad and CNRS.

Speaking during a meeting to review the memorandum of understanding (MoU) PCP Chairman, Professor Eddie Mwenje, said the MoU was important as its purpose is to build capacity in Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans, training researchers and also lecturers as well as improve the lives of people in Zimbabwe and working people who are close to national parks in Hwange and also Gonarezhou

"Students benefit a lot from this platform. We provide funds for students to conduct their research and living allowances whilst they perform their research activities.

"In this programme they are also given opportunities to further their studies achieving Masters degrees and PhDs and that they join workplaces, we have students in important positions in new universities like Gwanda University, Great Zimbabwe University and Lupane," he said.

French Ambassador Laurent Chevallier said it was important to strengthen scientific exchanges between African and European universities, especially in France in order to develop co-research between African, French and other universities.

Since its inception 14 years ago, APCP has managed to train more than 150 MSc and PhD students, mostly Zimbabwean and SADC students (including currently 50 on-going students), published more than 160 research articles and book chapters and attract multiple funding (from EU, AFD and others).