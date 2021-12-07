Zimbabwe: Coachella Wins 200m Swift Gold Cup Dash

7 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Seasons jockey Daniel Frank lived to his billing when he partnered sprinting star Coachella to win the 1200m Swift Gold Cup (Gr3) at Borrowdale Park at the weekend.

Racing returned after a two-week break and it was Frank and Coachella who won the future race right on the line. The eight-year-old Coachella has now won 12 races.

At one stage it looked as if What a Dandy, which had another veteran Rodgers Satombo on the irons, had taken the lead.

Coachella, came with that sizzling dash to the wire beating his stablemate in a close finish. Both horses are owned by John Koumides and it was good to see those familiar colors establish supremacy once more.

Third place went to Love to Bluff while Armstrong came fourth. Both Coachella and Love to Bluff are trained by Bridget Stidolph.

