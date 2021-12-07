Zimbabwe: Roadport Faces Closure

7 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Harare City Council has resolved to close Roadport Bus Terminus, amid a stand-off with the current operators.

The move has since received mixed feelings among city stakeholders, with some questioning Harare's capacity to operate the terminus as most of its termini are in a poor state following years of negligence, despite collecting revenue from the same facilities.

Acting city mayor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa said the council resolved to go back to the drawing board and redraw the agreement following the lapsing of the Build Operate Transfer agreement.

"In the meantime, since the issue with Roadport Pvt Ltd is before the courts we agreed to say let it be emptied for now," he said.

Roadport Pvt Ltd executive, Mrs Ruth Mugweni refused to be drawn into the matter.

"I cannot comment over the issue," she said.

