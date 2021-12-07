Malawi: China Donates K40m Worth of Medical Equipment and K24m to First Lady's Foundation

7 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

China has donated medical supplies worth K40 million to Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF), a charity foundation established by the First Lady Monica Chakwera.

The medical supplies include hospital beds and other supplies. The Chinese Government has also provided K24 million to Girl Learn Project, which SOFF is implementing to help 120 girls stay in school.

The Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hongyang, handed over the donation at Kamuzu Palace on Friday.

In her acceptance speech, First Lady Monica Chakwera said the hospital equipment had come at the right time when Malawi is focusing on attaining Universal Health Coverage and Malawi 2063 agenda.

"This will help in contributing to a step towards ensuring that every person has access to outstanding health care regardless of where they were born or their financial status," said Chakwera.

She further said the foundation will give all health supplies received to the Ministry of Health to distribute them to health facilities across the country.

On education, she said, the funds will help the needy students to stay in schools.

"The foundation through the project gives scholarships to the needy students in secondary schools whose parents cannot afford," she explained.

Chakwera expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government for being a true development partner and assured that the donations will be used for intended purposes.

Speaking earlier, Hongyang said education improves the ability and knowledge of individuals as well as promoting family development.

"Children are the hope and future of Malawi, especially young girls who are vulnerable to child marriages and gender violence," he said.

He believed that the joint efforts will help the Malawi children stay in school and continue their education.

Liu assured that his office will facilitate more cooperation in health care, education and other fields.

