Malawi: NGO Cheers Up Street Kids in Lilongwe, Motivates Them to Be Entrepreneurs

Likuni-based non-governmental organization, Youth Innovational Centre for Change (YICC), on Friday interacted with 50 street connected children surrounding Kankodola Primary School in Mtandire in Lilongwe.

Leaders of the organization shared with the children motivational stories and encouraged them to work hard and become entrepreneurs so as to be self-reliant in life.

Speaking during the visit, YICC Director Bridget Chiponda said their organization's vision centres on creating a good environment for young innovators and entrepreneurs so that they contribute towards economic development of Malawi, Africa and the world as whole.

Chiponda said their programmes are aligned with the vision 2030, which, among others, aims at empowering young innovators of the whole world.

"It's now high time that youth should stop going to school with the aim of being employed after. I would like to change this mindset that it is not too soon or late to do something as a young person. Even an eight-year-old boy can contribute 10 percent to the GDP regardless of her economic status, whether a street kid or not.

"My vision is to build this centre here in Malawi that will call all young Malawian innovators to come together, develop their careers, lead them into businesses and promote them to global economic contribution," she said.

Chiponda said her vision, as young leader, is not to leave anyone behind to become an entrepreneur or change-maker.

Director of Miracle Foundation, Steve Chinsendenji, thanked YICC for the visit, saying this will motivate them to work hard in life and also have the feeling that they are valued people in the society.

"This visitation is a sign to them that they are not alone and they should not lose hope. Am looking forward to working hand in hand in order to change the lives of these street kids. I also call on the well-wishers to financially support our organization, Miracle Foundation, to build a home for the needy street kids where they can live," he said.