Zimbabwe: Galloway Out for Eight Months

Zimbabwe international footballer Brendan Galloway faces at least eight months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery last week on his injured knee.

Galloway damaged the patellar tendon, which attaches the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone, when trying a shot during the English League One game against Wycombe Wanderers at Home Park on November 23.

The injury ruled him out of Zimbabwe's AFCON plans and he will also not play again for Plymouth Argyle this season. The Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe confirmed to the Plymouth Herald that Galloway faced a long road to recovery.

"He has had an operation. He has had his patellar tendon restructured so it's a long, long road for Brendan.

"I don't really know the timescale but I think it could be six to eight months potentially so he definitely won't kick another ball this season.

"He's in good spirits. The operation went well. He went and saw the best specialist there is, Sam Church, up in London.

"He has been treated well, he's recovering now and we are with him all the way until he has recovered properly."

Galloway has made 14 starts and two substitute appearances for Argyle this season and scoring two goals. He has also impressed everyone with his defensive ability.

The 25-year-old made his long-awaited debut for Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers when he featured in the away game against Ghana. He then made his second senior appearance when the Warriors travelled to South Africa last month.