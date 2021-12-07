Malawi: Bishop Msusa Asks Government to Listen to Crying Malawians

Leader of the Catholic Church in Malawi, Bishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Blantyre Archdiocese, has asked the Tonse Alliance government to listen to grievances that Malawians are expressing and address them.

Msusa was speaking in Blantyre during a celebration for the Archdiocese's patron, Holy Mary.

He said ignoring the grievances and hoping that they will solve themselves cannot in any way help the country and urged government to use the taxes it is collecting from poor Malawians wisely. He added that the church will continue speaking against corruption, suppression and nepotism.

"Many people including the youth are suffering in this country. The youth have no jobs. As Catholics, we will always speak what government can like and what it cannot like. Government should listen to the problems that Malawians are having," explained Msusa.

Director of Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency, Willy Kambwandira, told the local media that no country can develop amidst high cases of corruption.

"Where there is corruption, no country can develop. Our Agenda 2063 cannot be achieved amidst corruption," Kambwandira said.

But Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, said government will continue engaging different stakeholders in addressing problems the country is facing.

"Malawi history cannot be written without the Catholic bishops. We have heard what they have said and we have respected what they have said. I am happy that they have stressed that there is need for continued discussions. This is a listening government and we cannot ignore what Malawians are complaining," explained Kazako.