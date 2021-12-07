Southern Africa: South Africa Dents Malawi's Netball Title Hopes At Region 5

7 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

South Africa have dented Malawi's netball title hopes in the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Under-20 Games in Maseru, Lesotho with a 41-39 loss on Monday.

In the first quarter, Malawi trailed South Africa 6-9 and the gap was doubled at half time recess, ending 13-20.

In the third quarter, Malawi trailed 18-32 but reorganised in the fourth quarter in a bid to win the game, but it was too little too late as the game ended 41-39.

Commenting on the team's performance, the team's coach Carol Mtukule-Ngwira attributed the loss to height disadvantage.

"It was a good game and players put up a spirted performance, but South African players were taller than ours, which gave them an advantage to win aerial balls and shoot.

The loss halted Malawi Netball Team's bright start after beating host Lesotho 40-20 baskets in their opening game.

They also thrashed Botswana 82 to 15 baskets in their second game.

In boxing Malawi's Lewis Zakeyu Mbewe won against Lesotho's Mokatu Bokang in the 63.5 kg category. Patson Ledson beat Ranyali Mosaletsi of Botswana and Sean Joseph won against Lebina Tsepo of Lesotho in the 48 kg and 52 kg category respectively.

In lawn tennis, Kelvin Kachepa lost to Zambia's Joseph Simukonda, while Golden Kamanga overcame Zambia's Ungweru Gondwe.

