South Africa: Pandor Remembers the Late Ebrahim

7 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The former struggle stalwart, fondly known as 'Ebie' served as the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation between 2009 and 2014.

Ebrahim passed away after fighting a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 84.

On behalf of herself and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Pandor expressed heartfelt condolences to the Ebrahim family, friends and colleagues.

"Dr Ebrahim served as the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and played a significant part in cementing our country's position on the international stage," she said on Tuesday.

"He was a renowned and respected freedom fighter, a national combatant and truly committed to his country, his organisation and his family."

According to the Minister, she had hoped to visit him soon as he informed her about his failing health.

"I'm truly saddened," the Minister added.

