South Africa: 'His Death Is a Huge Blow, He Was Simply the Best of Us' - - Lindiwe Sisulu On the Passing of Ebrahim Ebrahim

Tributes continued to pour in for the former deputy minister of international relations who died on Monday. The Minister of Tourism said that he was 'the best of his generation'.

"His death is a huge blow, he was simply the best of us," tweeted Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Tourism, on Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim, the former deputy minister of International Relations and Relations and Cooperation who died on Monday morning.

Sisulu described Ebrahim as "down to earth, humble and dedicated. The best of his generation by far".

The In Transformation Initiative (ITI), a non-profit organisation, where Ebrahim served as a director, said that they would miss Ebrahim's "quiet and unassuming" guidance. "We honour your dedication, selflessness and horrific personal suffering that helped bring about the end of apartheid and liberation of all South Africans. Your role in accomplishing that will be eternally recognised by history," reads ITI's statement.

Ebrahim was born in Durban on 1 July 1937 and from a young age was drawn to politics. At 13 years old, he attended rallies and participated in mass campaigns.

In 1956, he volunteered to work for the weekly newspaper New Age, which popularised the goals and achievements of the liberation struggle. In...