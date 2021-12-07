South Africa: Nedlac Backs Mandatory Covid-19 Jabs in the Workplace and Public Spaces

7 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

While business, labour, and community representatives have embraced a country-wide mandatory vaccination policy, the government has been on the fence, opting to consult widely before it makes a firm decision. The Cabinet is yet to make a decision on vaccine mandates in the workplace and public spaces.

The government has agreed in principle to mandatory vaccinations in the workplace, the clearest indication that Covid-19 jabs are starting to be compulsory in SA as the fourth wave of infections rages on and threatens to undermine the country's economic recovery.

Stakeholders at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) have agreed that mandatory vaccinations in the workplace should be strengthened to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 and heightened lockdown regulations. Nedlac is a policy formulation body that includes representatives from the government, business, labour, and communities.

The stakeholders at Nedlac have also agreed that access to some public spaces -- including music festivals and soccer matches -- should be allowed for only vaccinated people.

