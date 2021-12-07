South Africa: The Jab Is Still Our Best Bet - Vaccines Are Likely to Offer Protection Against Omicron

7 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela

Nine months into South Africa's coronavirus vaccine roll-out, researchers' observations are clear and conclusive: the jab decreases disease severity. While it does not prevent you from contracting the virus, it can certainly prevent a visit to the hospital and even death.

While the Covid-19 jab might not prevent infection, researchers have found clear and conclusive data that vaccines prevent severe disease, hospital admission and death.

Breakthrough infections - instances where fully vaccinated people contract the virus - have occurred but findings indicate that symptoms are not as severe compared with Covid-19 patients who are not vaccinated.

The advent of the new Omicron variant seems to have caused a spike in new cases. It has ushered in the so-called fourth wave sooner than monitors predicted. It is all the more reason for everyone to get the vaccine and boosters. It is likely to offer high levels of protection against the new variant. The more people who are vaccinated, the better we will be at collectively fighting the virus.

Building strong immunity limits virus growth and mutation

When the coronavirus first reached our shores it was expected to mutate over time and start with a high rate of infections. But it was...

