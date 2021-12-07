Zimbabwe: Meta Recognizes Two Zimbabweans in #ChangeMakers Campaign

Two Zimbabweans, Maxwell Chimedza and Kerita Choga have been featured in Meta, formerly Facebook's first #Changemakers campaign which honors innovative people in Southern Africa.

The #Changemakers campaign follows the stories of six innovators from the region through short films.

The recognized duo started new businesses and initiatives that helped their communities during the global Covid-19 pandemic in which many have lost their lives and livelihoods.

Maxwell Chimedza used Meta social applications Facebook and WhatsApp to educate students and when schools were shut down during government imposed lockdowns demand for his WhatsApp classrooms increased.

Kerita Tawana Choga launched an errand-running service called Tuma Kerri last November which now serves hundreds of customers mostly from the diaspora who want to deliver goods to family and friends in Zimbabwe or get other chores done.

Celebrating the milestone, Choga wrote: "I started Tuma Kerri in November last year l put in so much work day in day out. Facebook was my office lol. An uncle said Kerri haubve paFacebook ndikati Facebook kumusika kwangu ndo kumarket ndikashaikwa business harifambe. I am so excited to be recognized and appreciated by META( Facebook)."

Also recognized in the campaign were Lulu Wood (Zambia), Kapasa Musonda (Zambia), Davy Tsopo (South Africa) PJ Sabbagha and Namatshego Khutsoane (South Africa).

Meta Africa Regional Director, Nunu Ntshingila said the recognition was crucial as it attested to the role played by technology in uplifting small and medium businesses in Africa.

"We're proud to play a role in this transformation. Our recent study conducted by Genesis Analytics has indicated that 84% of African SMBs that use Meta technologies have reported them to be critical in the growth of their business.

"More so, 77% indicated that their business is stronger today because of our technologies. It's important for us to help SMBs and people who are using Meta technologies as they rebuild, re-engineer, and recover from the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis.

"We believe, as these Changemakers have shown, that digital tools and solutions can empower SMBs and creators to find new customers, create revenue streams, and ultimately, reinvent their businesses for a time of flux and change."