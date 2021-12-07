Zimbabwe: Model Tino Chinyani Tries Hand At Music

SOUTH AFRICAN based model and media personality, Tino Chinyani will branch out into the music scene with his debut single, Nothing For Free dropping Friday.

The renowned Zimbabwean born model and TV host is venturing into music using the moniker Tiyani Afrika which is also his luxury brand's name.

Tiyani is a combination of the first two letters of his name and the last four letters of his surname. It is also the name of his toddler son with his former lover, actress Simz Ngema.

The single which features Nigerian born artist, Scooby Nero is now available for pre-orders.

On his social media pages, Chinyani wrote: "THE WAIT IS OVER. #NFF - 10/12/21 - FRIDAY WE COME ALIVE."

Chinyani said he has always wanted to venture into music and document his life through the art.

"Music is definitely what I want to do for the rest of my life. More so because I've been around the industry, I've done it from a modelling perspective, I've been a presenter, I've been an influencer, for me it's a thing of I have so much I want to say, I have so many stories I wanna tell, and for me music is that perfect outlet.

"Music is a sound that's heard and felt across the globe, and that's what I want to give the people.

"I want to give them my soul in the music, I want to show them my life, what it takes and the mentality of a young king that's trying to win.

"It's going to be a beautiful journey because we are passionate about what we are putting out, and the music speaks for itself in regards to the quality. You can't even question it," he said.