South Africa: Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa and Co-Accused Granted Bail in Decade-Old R221 Million Tender Graft Case

On Tuesday, the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court granted bail to the former Gauteng health MEC and ANC chief whip, his wife and other accused in a case dating back more than 10 years.

Former Gauteng health MEC and ANC chief whip Brian Hlongwa was granted R20,000 bail after appearing in court in connection with a multimillion-rand tender fraud case.

He appeared in court with his wife, Joeline Davids-Hlongwa, and six others, all of whom face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and what the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) describes as a pattern of racketeering activity perpetrated against the provincial health department.

A ninth accused was reported to be abroad, and the Hawks were in the process of seeking to extradite him.

They were charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act for offences committed between 2006 and 2010.

In granting the accused bail that ranged from R20,000 to R50,000, magistrate Simon Radasi said they had met all the requirements of bail and that in terms of the law they were eligible for release upon payment.

"To refuse them bail will not serve any purpose," he said.

In granting bail, Radasi said he was satisfied that the accused were not...