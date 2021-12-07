Zimbabwe: Top Cop Nabbed Over T Freddy Extortion Scandal

A senior officer based in Murewa, Inspector Jaji has been arrested on charges of extorting Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Tapiwa Freddy.

He was picked up Monday and was due to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police sources said Jaji was picked up after the popular prophet filed a report implicating him, ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti and ZBC engineer Maushe Mutetepi, who are currently out on bail on the same charge.

Jaji is likely to be charged together with Makuti and Mutetepi.

Jaji reportedly went to Chief Chikwaka's homestead waiting for the popular prophet to come so that they could settle the "love" affair between the clergyman and Makuti.

Chief Chikwaka publicly admitted that he had called Jaji together with some unnamed police officers to be part of the negotiations though he could not shed more light as to why the police officers were called since the report came to him as an uncle of Makuti.

Chief Chikwaka did not introduce Inspector Jaji as a police officer but as one of his village elders who was present to help resolve differences between T Freddy and Makuti.

It is alleged that T Freddy later handed over his Mercedes Benz to Makuti after succumbing to pressure from the accused persons.

Later, Makuti started making new demands for US$20 000 which prompted T Freddy to report her to the police for extortion.

Makuti and Mutetepi have since appeared in court facing extortion charges and Inspector Jaji will be the third victim.