Namibia: Determination Brings Okawa Mahangu Flour

AFTER rejecting populist advice and following her instincts, Ndeshi Shikukutu set herself up as an inspirational trailblazing businesswoman who carved a niche in the milling industry.

Shikukutu is the founder and director of NT Okawa Trading CC, a medium-scale milling enterprise at the Bakamoso entrepreneurial centre at Katutura, in Windhoek.

"We are engaged in the production and packaging of fermented and unfermented mahangu flour. We also provide service milling for members of the public who bring their own grain, such as mahangu, maize, and even rice.

"We package our mahangu flour into 5kg, 10kg and 50kg bags for sale under the brand name Okawa Mahangu Flour. We also brew a traditional non-alcoholic meal replacement drink, called oshikundu for sale," Shikukutu says.

When she sought advice from family and friends on her business idea, they shot it down, saying she was setting herself up for failure, because mahangu is found in rural areas only, she says.

"This belief was nearly responsible for removing mahangu from urban households. When I went around Windhoek shops looking for mahangu meals, there were none on the shelves, and managers asked me to produce some if I could, and I saw the need," Shikukutu, who describes herself as a confident go-getter, says.

She says she started operating in Windhoek in 2008, and has since set up a branch at her home village in the Ohangwena region.

The mother of three says she sources her mahangu from farmers in the north and north-east of Namibia, and transports it to Windhoek for processing.

"I also grow some mahangu at the farm for sale to the company," she says, adding that her main customers are members of the public who consume mahangu as a staple diet.

The company mills about 50 tonnes a month - 30 tonnes for packaging, and 20 tonnes that is brought in by customers.

They have a special flour suitable for babies older than six months.

"Incidentally, it was my children who inspired me to start this business. I did not produce enough milk, and they all rejected formula milk, so I supplemented their diet with mahangu, and healthcare workers liked it. I then thought of other mothers in the same predicament," she says.

When she started, the road was bumpy, but she persevered.

"When we started, we were three ladies, using a small machine. Business was low, and we had difficulties paying salaries and other overheads," says Shikukutu, who now employs 10 people - seven women and three men.

"Our marketing was by word of mouth, so we had to give our customers the best service to spread the word, and the business started to grow. We started working day and night.

"I approached financial institutions for a loan, but they demanded a payslip and collateral, which I did not have."

She says challenges mounted as some people brought grain with stones, coins and other pieces of metal in it, and the milling machine constantly broke down.

They even turned to mechanics to keep the machine running, sometimes using pieces of wire to keep it together.

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade came to Shikukutu's rescue by providing her with two milling machines under its Equipment Loan Scheme.

"While they were not new machines, they made a big difference," she says.

After a while, these machines broke down too, and she was back to square one.

International investors eventually approved a N$1 million loan which enabled her to buy new machinery, and the company was on its feet again.

Shikukutu says she plans to grow the company and develop products, as well as explore new markets.

Although the Incubation Centre has become too small for her operations, she cannot relocate as she has no other place to go to, she says.

"The council wants us to move out, but they have not given us alternative land to relocate to. We have applied for an industrial plot some time ago, but got nothing," says Shikukutu, a staunch supporter of the 'Buy Local, Grow Namibia' campaign.

"We have to support each other to boost the country's economy. As a company, we are encouraging farmers to grow more mahangu as we provide a market for them, and as a collective we are also helping small businesses to grow as we support them financially."

She advises other women aspiring to go into business to be patient while starting small, and to stay away from people who belittle their ambitions.

