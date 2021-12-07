Namibia: Informal Workers Most At Risk At Work

EMPLOYEES in the informal sector are the least protected and face the highest risks in terms of work-related incidents and sickness.

Job Muniaro, the secretary general of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), yesterday said this at the launch of Namibias first national occupational safety and health (OSH) policy in Windhoek.

"The victims [of work-related accidents and sickness] and their families face extreme poverty in addition to the physical and psychological consequences caused by work-related accidents," he said.

"Causes [of work-related accidents and sickness] can be addressed, and suffering can be prevented," he said.

The new policy was officially launched by minister of labour, industrial relations and employment creation Utoni Nujoma.

The policy serves as a framework for improving the current occupational safety and health conditions in Namibia.

"The policy confers responsibility on the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation in collaboration with social partners and stakeholders to develop effective mechanisms and to accelerate actions to ensure the successful implementation of the first Namibian occupational safety and health policy and programme," Nujoma said.

The minister said the policy would help Namibia attain high occupational safety and health standards for sustainable development, harmonious labour relations, decent work, and welfare.

"This will minimise work-related incidents in Namibia, which will in turn contribute to the reduction of poverty, human suffering and financial costs to workers, employers, and the government," he said.

On behalf of the executive director of health and social services, Ben Nangombe, the director of policy and planning at the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Jeremia Nghipundjwa, said occupational health involves the entire relationship between work and the total health of employees at the workplace.

Nghipundjwa said over 60% of the workforce in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is employed in the informal sector, and risk poor work organisation, poor access to clean water and sanitation, ergonomic hazards, hazardous hand tools, and exposure to organic dust and chemicals.

"Given the growth in informal sector employment, SADC countries have recognised the need to address the prevention, monitoring, and management of occupational risks and injuries in small-scale enterprises and the informal sector," he said.

Namibian Employers Federation representative Sam January said the policy is a step in the right direction.

He said because of a lack of resources, health and safety not part of some industries' agenda - especially in the informal sector.

The deputy director of occupational health and safety in the labour ministry, Petrina Nghidengwa, said the ministry has already started establishing and administering the OSH system.

"Namibia still does not have occupational, safety, and health laboratories, and research services to support the ministry responsible for the enforcement of OSH," she said.

Nghidengwa said there are not enough occupational safety health professionals and experts in Namibia, because institutions of higher learning are not dedicated to offering qualifications in occupational health and safety.