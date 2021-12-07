Mauritius: Meeting between representatives of the Joint Public/Private Tourism Sector Committee and Ambassador of France

press release

Port Louis — Representatives of the Joint Public/Private Tourism Sector Committee, notably Nilen Vecadasmy (Chairman of the MTPA), Jean-Michel Pitot (Chairman of AHRIM) and Ken Arian (CEO of Airport Holdings Ltd) met this morning with the Ambassador of the Republic of France to Mauritius, Her Excellency Florence Caussé Tissier.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the serious repercussions on Mauritian tourism of the French government's decision to include the nation on its "scarlet" list, and the untenable situation for all local operators if this decision is maintained.

Her Excellency Florence Caussé-Tissier was provided with a detailed overview of the preparation and protocols put in place by the Mauritian tourism industry, in coordination with the relevant authorities, for the safety of all employees of the sector as well as for all visitors.

The representatives of the tourism sector formally appealed to the ambassador to convey to her government the industry's request for a rapid review of this decision, so that Mauritius can once again welcome fully vaccinated visitors from France.

The meeting concluded with Her Excellency Florence Caussé-Tissier pledging to convey the appeal of the committee to her government.