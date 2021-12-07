Mauritius Removed from France's 'Scarlet' List - Joint Statement from Mauritius' Public/Private Sector Tourism Committee

7 December 2021
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)
press release

Port Louis — The Mauritian tourism family welcomes the decision by the French government to remove Mauritius from its list of "scarlet" destinations, just a few days after its classification as part of this list.

We wish to thank the French Ambassador, Her Excellency Florence Caussé-Tissier, whose intervention was instrumental, for her support.

Following tonight's announcement, travel to Mauritius from France is resumed for people vaccinated with an EMA-approved vaccine (Pfizer / Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca / Vaxzeria / Covishield, Janssen). Restrictions are, however, applicable to non-vaccinated travellers.

Our priority remains the safety and security of our residents and visitors, so the rigorous arrival  protocols related to COVID-19 remain in force. All visitors to Mauritius are required to be vaccinated, and to undergo PCR testing within 72 hours prior to travel, on arrival and in the days following.

Two months after the reopening of our borders, the tourism industry has come through some significant challenges. The entire value chain - airlines, hotels, restaurants, attractions, tour operators, taxis and more – is united to ensure that the recovery of Mauritian tourism is a success.

Nilen Vencadasmy, Chairman of the MTPA
Jean-Michel Pitot, Chairman of AHRIM
Ken Arian, CEO Airport Holdings Ltd

