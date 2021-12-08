Nigeria: Buhari Raises Alarm Over Illicit Drugs

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is facing complex and multifaceted challenges related to cultivation, manufacturing, trafficking and use of various types of illicit drugs.

He said this in Abuja Monday in his message of the openings of the 48-page National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) 2021-2025 launched by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

He said the findings of the National Drug Use Survey and related studies provided ample proofs of the severity and high prevalence of drug use in Nigeria.

He said the trafficking of illicit drugs and significant involvement of transnational criminal networks in the drug trade added to the enormity of challenges.

According to him, if this trend is not reversed, it will significantly impact public health, education, livelihood of citizens, security, the rule of law, development and good governance.

He urged parents, families, teachers and faith-based organizations to reinforce anti-drug attitudes and resilience in adolescents, youths and vulnerable segments of the population.

Buhari assured of his administration's commitment to providing the required resources for the effective and timely implementation of NDCMP 2021-2025.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, expressed worry over the growing number of women and girls indulging in drug abuse.

Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, Buba Marwa, represented by the secretary of the agency, Shadrach Haruna, said the NDCMP addressed the drug problem and its associated consequences in the country.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who launched the document, said it was central to Nigeria's approach to tackling the menace of drug abuse.