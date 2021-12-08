Nigeria: Woman Nabbed in Borno With Live Ammunition Belonging to Soldier

Borno State Police Command said it has arrested a woman, Anita Yohanna, with live ammunition while trying to board a car to Yola from Askira town in the Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Yohanna was paraded Monday along with 51 other suspects arrested for various crimes at the Police headquarters in the state.

Anita, a 25-year-old diploma holder, confessed that the ammunition was given to her by her military lover, Lance Corporal Aliyu Isa.

She said Isa asked her to deliver the ammunition to the driver of a commercial vehicle heading for Yola.

She said, "I have been dating the soldier for one year and four months. His name is Aliyu Isa; he is a Lance Corporal with the Nigerian Army serving in Askira. He gave me the bag and instructed me to take it to the park in Uba and waybill it in a vehicle going to Yola.

"I arrived at the Una Motor Park around 5 pm. When I got to the driver, he asked me what was in the bag and I told him I did not know, then he said we should open it to confirm before he would accept the luggage. Opening the bag, we discovered it was live ammunition. We counted them and discovered 90 pieces of live ammunition. That was how I was arrested and brought to the state police headquarters.

"The soldier was also arrested by the military; he is detention now at the military facility here in Maiduguri."

The Commissioner of Police in Borno, Abdu Umar, said Anita's case was one of the many other criminal cases under investigation by the police.

He said there were four cases of rape of minors, theft, and vandals of electrical armoured cables.

The police boss said all the cases would be charged to court after the completion of investigations.