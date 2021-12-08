Nigeria: Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Abduct Over 36

We can't travel home without military escort,says students ,civil servants of B/ Gwari extraction

Again, bandits have attacked communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, shot sporadically and abducted over 36 locals.

This is coming as students and civil servants of Birnin Gwari extraction but now in the state capital, lamented that they could not travel with ease to the area for Christmas without military escorts.

Commenting on the fresh attack on Birnin Gwari communities, Abu Muhammadu told journalists that the bandits raided the Jangali Bagoma community and went away with over 36 locals.

According to him," they came early Sunday and on Monday, shot indiscriminately and kidnapped the women, children and others from the community.

"The bandits did not kill anybody during the attacks. We are still counting the number of the people they kidnapped.

They attacked twice in less than 2 days. We are helpless," he said.

Journalists are still awaiting police reaction to the latest attack.

Meanwhile, some students of tertiary institutions of Birnin Gwari origin, have said going home was expensive as they have to arrange for a military escort.

" Even our traditional ruler has to beg the military authorities for helicopter, we are in deep trouble, " a student who craved for anonymity has said.

