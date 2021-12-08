South Sudan: Jonglei Violence Leaves 32 Dead

An incident report released by South Sudan's Jonglei State governor has revealed that at least 32 people were killed in November in various attacks in the region.

In the report that featured six counties, Governor Denay Chagor said the incidents that left nine people injured were mainly linked to cattle raids and road ambushes.

"Several incidents in recent months have soared to an extent of an unimaginable rate. To mention a few, eight people were killed in Twic East County in November, with forty-four herds of cattle raided in Duk County, five people killed in Uror County.

"Five people were killed in Bor County including two intellectuals who were travelling on a bike to Anyidi County. And at least ten people were killed in Akobo County including seven university students and three women on their way to Buong Payam" said Mr Chagor.

He stressed that his government is saddened by the loss of lives and property and condemns the attacks from neighbouring communities.

"I pay my sincere condolences to the affected families who lost their loved ones. The government of Jonglei State remain committed to Pieri Peace Agreement and recently signed Peace in Bor," he added.

Most parts of the greater Jonglei State have experienced communal and tribal violence, mainly caused by cattle raiding, child abductions, and grazing land conflicts.

Jonglei authorities have in the past convened peace and reconciliation conferences to discuss the issues of violence and cattle rustling in the region.

However, continuous revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and child abduction in some areas persist.

In June 2020, following intense inter-communal clashes in parts of Jonglei State and the greater Pibor area, President Salva Kiir constituted an investigation committee tasked with identifying the root causes of the conflicts and recommend solutions.

In January 2021, the committee headed by Vice President James Wani Igga organized a three-day peace conference among the communities of Jonglei State and the greater Pibor area in Juba, where the rival groups agreed to bury their differences and embrace peace.