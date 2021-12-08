Kenya: Heroic Reception for Valencia Marathon Champ Cherono

Valencia Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono has set his sights on next year's World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Cherono, who jetted back into the country on Tuesday morning at the Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County, was received with his family and friends, before being adorned with the traditional ceremonial plant commonly known as 'sinendet' and given a sip of 'mursik' (traditional fermented milk).

The Kaptagat-based athlete bagged victory in a time of 2 hours, 05 minutes and 12 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Chalu Deso, who was second in 2:05:16, while Kenya's Philemon Kacheran finished in third place in 2:05:19 during Sunday's race.

The women's category saw Nancy Jelagat cross the line in 2:19:31 ahead of Ethiopians Woldu Etagegne (2:20:16) and Degefa Beyenu (2:23:04).

Geoffrey Kamworor who was making a comeback after being out of competition since last year due to injury, settled fourth in 2:05:23.

In an interview with Nation Sport upon arrival, Cherono dedicated his win to his neighbour and fellow athlete, Philip Kiprop, whose wife died during delivery some few days before he travelled for the race.

"I'm happy I managed to finally win the race which slipped me narrowly last year. The win is for my friend Philip, who lost his wife during delivery, but we are happy because the twins are in good health," said Cherono.

Cherono is happy that he closed the season in style and said he will take a break before he embarks on his training for a busy new season.

He confident of being named in either the teams for the World Championships ( Eugene, USA) or the Commonwealth Games (Birmingham, United Kingdom).

"I have finished my season well, though it had a lot of challenges that came along with the coronavirus pandemic. After emerging fourth during the Olympic Games, I decided to go back and concentrate on my training and I'm happy it yielded some fruits.

I want to thank my coaches and training mates for the support they accorded me during my preparations," said Cherono.

He added that the conditions during the race hindered his chances of lowering his personal best of 2:03:04.

Cherono's wife, Winny Chepkirui, said she was excited when he won, adding that she was praying for him as the race progressed.