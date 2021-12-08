Nigeria: Truck Driver in Police Custody Over Death of Lagos School Children

7 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

<i>Details about number of deaths still sketchy, the police said.</sub>

The driver of the articulated truck that killed some students at Grammar School, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos has been arrested.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Lagos police spokesperson, confirmed in a statement that the "erring driver is in police custody."

Mr Ajisebutu said about eight students were injured in the incident and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Details about number of death still sketchy," he said.

Witnesses, however, said at least 13 of the school children were killed after the articulated truck suffered ran into the students at Grammar School Bus stop.

Mr Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said after the arrest of the truck driver, students attacked the Ojodu Police Station in an attempt to carry out jungle justice on the arrested suspect.

"In the process, the rampaging students destroyed some vehicles parked at the Police Station. The violent students and hoodlums who joined them were dispersed professionally.

"However, normalcy has been restored. Investigation into the fatal motor/pedestrians accident has since commenced," the police said.

Agencies distance officials

Reacting to the incident, Olumide Filade, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), said officials of the agency were not at the axis at the time of the incident as against what was speculated.

"From reports reaching me, apart from officers that were at their different choke points managing traffic, other officers on patrol had returned to the removal yard. No LASTMA officer was within the vicinity of the incident," Mr Filade said, responding to PREMIUM TIMES' enquiry.

The Lagos sector of the FRSC had also said officers were not present at the scene when the accident occurred.

"The men of FRSC were called upon by passerby to help intervene after the crash had happened.

"About seven (7) of the victims were rescued and immediately taken to Lagos State Emergency Centre Ojota by FRSC personnel while another road user helped in carrying about seven (7) also to the same emergency centre," Olabisi Sonusi, the spokesperson of the agency said.

The police have however called for calm, saying investigation is ongoing on the incident and the erring driver in custody.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X