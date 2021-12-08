Tanzania: Pura to Highlight Opportunities in Petroleum Sector

The Sixth Tanzania Industrial Products Exhibition is underway in Zanzibar with the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) being among the participating institutions.

According to PURA's Geologist, Ebeneza Mollel, throughout the exhibition PURA will provide awareness on issues of the oil and natural gas sub-sector in Tanzania to the public as well as the opportunities available in the sector.

He explained that this understanding will help increase the participation of Tanzanians in the upstream petroleum operations and thus increase economic productivity for the nation from the level of individual citizens.

"One of the responsibilities of PURA according to the Petroleum Act of 2015 is to ensure that it regulates the participation locals in the upstream operations, so through this exhibition, PURA will shed light on the best way to be part of the activities," he told.

Mr Mollel added that Tanzanians can participate in these activities through direct and indirect employment, procurement of local goods and services as well as capacity building during the implementation of various projects.

"I call upon all Tanzanians who will attend this exhibition to visit the PURA pavilion to understand available opportunities in various ongoing projects and the best way to seize those opportunities," he added.

For his part, PURA's Geologist Faustine Matiku said apart from awareness on local content, participants will have the opportunity to learn about oil and gas value chain, exploration licence status of various blocks in the country, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project and other technical issues.