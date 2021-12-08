Tanzania: TBs Imparts Equips Entrepreneurs On Standards

The 6th Industrial Products Exhibition taking place in Zanzibar has been an important platform for the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) imparting knowledge on goods standards and addressing challenges facing industrial owners, traders and the general public.

The industrial products exhibition organised by the Zanzibar Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development in collaboration with Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) started on Friday last week and was graced by First Vice President of Zanzibar Othman Masoud Othman.

The TBS Quality Assurance Officer Alphred Mosha said some of the participants in the exhibitions have been facing various challenges with some not knowing where to acquire quality standard marks.

He said as the theme of the industrial products fair is stressing using Tanzania's goods, TBS used the platform to provide education to the public on the use of certified goods because they give them safety assurance than those using uncertified goods.

Mr Mosha also used the industrial products exhibition to provide necessary information on how to access TBS services on standards including licenses.

"Some entrepreneurs are producing goods but do not know where to get a quality standard mark and the procedures for the inspections of their products by TBS. Thus, the industrial products fair was an opportunity to provide them such information," he said.

He said one of the TBS obligations is to offer education to manufacturers as well as employees from the industrial sector about the production of quality goods, safety and quality assurance.

He said the quality standard mark has benefits to manufacturers, business people and consumers.

He said the quality standard mark gives business people and industrial owners' confidence that their goods have met the required standards in their country.

Furthermore, the quality standard mark gives industrial owners that their goods can easily penetrate a wider market domestically and in the region.

Tanzania goods that have quality standard mark can easily penetrate the East African market and other regional markets thus contributing immensely to the increased revenue for the company.