Uganda: Thugs Kill Two Police Officers in Mityana

Two police officers have reportedly been killed by thugs in Mityana District in an incident that happened on Tuesday at around 6pm.

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, confirmed the incident saying the details will be communicated once the scene of crime officers establish more facts.

She identified the deceased as Alfred Oketch and Moses Kigongo both attached to Busunju Police Station in Mityana District.

"It is alleged that some people conspired to kill these officers. Someone ran to Busunju police station to inform the police that a thief was being lynched. Our two officers went to calm the situation but along the way, unknown people attacked them from nowhere and cut one on the head while the other was shot dead using a gun they (thugs) removed from his colleague," Ms Kawala said.

Details to follow