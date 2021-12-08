Uganda: Back Behind Bars - Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Sent Back to Jail

Ssegirinya told court that, "I am not even allowed to attend Juma prayers or associate with other prisoners."

MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana will spend more weeks in incarceration following Court's decision to adjourn their case to December 21, 2021.

Prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka, who is the Masaka resident chief state attorney informed court that investigations into the legislator's second file of murder are not yet complete, and therefore asked for more time.

Court accepted prosecution's prayer and adjourned the hearing to December 21, 2021.

Meanwhile Kawempe North MP Ssegirinya, who was appearing in court via Zoom, told court that he has been placed in solitary confinement at Luzira prison.

Allan Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya in the dock at an earlier occasion

Ssegirinya told court that, "I am not even allowed to attend Juma prayers or associate with other prisoners."

Court last month had ordered that Ssegirinya be allowed to be taken to a private hospital of his choice to receive treatment as his health was deteriorating. The MP however told court that this was also not respected.

Masaka High Court Judge Lawrence Tweyanze has now directed the Ssegirinya is allowed to access his relatives and lawyers of choice.

Last week, Ssegirinya was granted bail in his case where he is accused of inciting violence using his Facebook page. He, however, remains in Luzira prison over charges related to murder.

Both the Kawempe North and Makindye West legislators were in September 2021 charged with murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism in the greater Masaka region.

The two MPs were later granted bail but were separately rearrested moments after release on September 23 and September 27.