Ethiopia: News - Govt Forces Retake Dessie, Kombolcha Cities - Electric Power Repairing Power Transmission Lines in Shewa Robit & Other Towns

7 December 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Federal allied forces from the national defense forces and Amhara and Afar special forces as well as Amhara Popular Force (Fano) militia have yesterday retaken Dessie and Kombolcha cities in Amhara state from Tigrayan forces.

According to Government Communication Service, in addition to the two cities the federal allied forces have also taken full control of Bati, Karsa, Gerba and Degan on the east front, as well as the Kalu wereda on the Harbu front.

In a related development, the Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) said it has repaired damaged power lines from Shewa Robit to Karakore and has completed readying the transmission lines covering Shewa Robit, Jewha, Senbete, Ataye and Karakore towns.

EEP further said that these towns and neighboring rural kebeles are expected to receive electricity as soon as the repair work of the transmission lines is completed, following by repairing the line from Karakore to Kemissie towns. AS

