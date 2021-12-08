Africa: President Named African of the Year for Championing Regional Integration, Development

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been named the African of the Year by the Forbes Magazine for championing regional integration and development of the region.

The President has been featured on the cover of the December/January edition of the magazine for the impact he has made on the continent and the world stage.

The Managing Editor of Forbes Africa, Renuka Methil, said President Akufo-Addo had been honoured because he had been consistent with the way he had worked to raise the standards of the continent.

The criteria for the award, he said, was an African statesman who had been celebrated globally as a visionary, and had a reputation of working to advance the cause of the continent.

She said Ghana had always dominated the news as the poster child of democracy on the continent and added that the country under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo had become one of the fastest growing countries in the world.

The Forbes Africa Managing Editor touched on President Akufo-Addo's vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid and commended the President for that bold decision.

"The President of Ghana wants to build a country capable of using its own resources and people to build a self-reliant and self-sufficient state," he said.

He said Ghana had attracted global multinationals like Twitter and commended President Akufo-Addo for championing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, and for putting Ghana forward to host the secretariat of the agreement.

Past winners of the award include President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Akin Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.